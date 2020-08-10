NEW DELHI : The Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam on Monday said any air traveller to Assam, who will depart from the state territory within 72 hours of his arrival will not have to undergo quarantine provided his Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result at the airport is negative.

Assam Health Department's Principal Secretary Samir Sinha said the passenger will also have to provide a copy of his return ticket indicating his departure within 72 hours.

The principal secretary said the visitor will have to provide his swab samples for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) immediately on arrival and if the result is negative, then he will be allowed to proceed. But if the result is positive, then he will have to proceed for isolation or treatment as per the protocol for COVID-19 patients, the top health official added.

A symptomatic traveller will have to undergo RT-PCR test even if his RAT result is negative. He will remain in isolation till the test result is declared, the Assam government said.

The Assam government further said, in case, any air passenger violates the 72-hour time frame of stay, then he will not only be quarantined, but also have to face penal action.

Last month, the state government had issued an order allowing home quarantine for seven days for both air and train passengers who tested negative on arrival.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated