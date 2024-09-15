Congress reacts to Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation: ‘No question of becoming the CM again as…’

Arvind Kejriwal announced he will resign as Delhi's Chief Minister within two days, with an AAP leader set to take over. He called for early assembly elections, while several INDIA block members criticized his leadership amidst ongoing legal issues

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published15 Sep 2024, 01:45 PM IST
No question of becoming CM again: INDIA block MPs react to Arvind Kejriwal's ‘resign after two days’
Several members of the INDIA block, including Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, RJD MP Manoj Jha reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement of ‘resigning in two days’.

Sandeep Dikshit lashed out at Kejriwal, stating that ‘there was no question of (Kejriwal) becoming the CM again’. He further noted that several party members have been urging for Arvind Kejriwal's resignation for a long time.

Also Read | Agni Pariksha ke liye…’: Raghav Chadha after Arvind Kejriwal decides to resign

“There is no question of becoming the CM again. We have been saying this for a long time that he should resign as the CM... This is a mere gimmick. This happened for the first time when an elected leader came out of jail on bail, and was asked by the SC to not go to the CMO or sign any papers…" Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The leader also noted that it was the first time that such different conditions, where the Supreme Court did not ask a Chief Minister, upon being released from jail, to go to their office, or sign any papers, were imposed. He added that ‘maybe even the SC fears that this person might try to tamper with the evidence,’ reported ANI.

‘End to BJP games’

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (MP), Manoj Jha stated that Kejriwal's statement will put an 'end to BJP's games.'

“This will put a full stop on BJP’s political game. I think he has given a signal that AAP MLAs will elect a new CM,” said Jha, reported PTI.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal is convincing all MLAs to make his wife the CM...: BJP

Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail, said on Sunday that he will resign in the next two days. He said an Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader would take over as the chief minister and also demanded early assembly elections in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled to take place in February 2025.

Keep checking here for more updates.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 01:45 PM IST
