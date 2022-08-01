No question of India getting into recession or stagflation: Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed concerns of stagflation or a recession in the Indian economy. In her reply to a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the economic fundamentals of India are still “perfect". “Even as the entire globe’s growth is being reviewed, re-assessed, re-estimated, each time, we remain at the highest...There is no question of India getting into recession or stagflation," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}