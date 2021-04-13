A day after warning of strict measures in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that there is no question of imposing a lockdown presently.

The CM will chair an all-party meet regarding the coronavirus situation in the state on 18 April.

"Have called all-party meeting on 18 April regarding Covid situation here. No question of lockdown right now. Technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till 2 May, hence people must abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI on Tuesday.

He had earlier said that the state government could impose lockdown if the need arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," the Karnataka CM was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

Night curfew

A night curfew has been imposed in six Karnataka cities -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal -- from 10 pm to 5 am till 20 April.

The CM warned on Monday that the restriction will be extended to other districts in the state too if cases do not come down.

"I have already made it clear after discussion with the prime minister that we have imposed night curfew and if the number of positive cases does not come down, the same will be imposed in other districts too. Strict guidelines will be imposed later if the numbers don't come down," said the CM.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said the required medical treatment related to Covid-19 is being addressed very strongly in the state.

"People in home isolation have been provided with the required drugs and pulse oximetry. A good number of tests are being done and beds are available as well," he said.

The deputy CM also said that so far the state government has not thought about the lockdown.

"Both life and livelihoods need to be taken care of. This question should not arise and the Chief Minister has been clear about it. Let's not create fear among people. We're ensuring that both economy and livelihoods carry on," he added.

Cases in Karnataka

The state on Monday reported 9,579 new Covid-19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 10,74,869, while the active cases touched 75,985.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases.

The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged, pushing the recovery total to 9,85,924.





