No rain in sight in THESE states; 'severe heatwaves' to continue | See full IMD forecast
Severe heatwave conditions to persist in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh till 29 May.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will evade certain states in India, even as heatwaves continue to raise temperatures. Several northwestern states reel under scorching heat, keeping mercury well above the 40 degrees Celsius mark, and now the weather department has said that the red alert for severe heatwave is likely to continue until 29 May.