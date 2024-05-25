The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will evade certain states in India, even as heatwaves continue to raise temperatures. Several northwestern states reel under scorching heat, keeping mercury well above the 40 degrees Celsius mark, and now the weather department has said that the red alert for severe heatwave is likely to continue until 29 May.

No rain for THESE states:

According to IMD's rain forecast, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will not witness any rain until May 31.

However, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad will likely experience isolated rainfall in the upcoming day.

IMD has predicted isolated rains for Uttarakhand from 25-31 May.

Rainfall over northwestern states in the last 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was observed by the IMD at most places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

IMD on heatwave

The weather agency has predicted severe heatwave conditions in most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh till 29 May.

Also read: Doctors caution about heatstroke amid IMD warning of severe heatwave

West Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh will likely be experiencing a “severe heatwave" till 28 May.

Heatwave conditions have prevailed over Gujarat since 15 May and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan since 17 May.

According to the weather agency, on May 25, the highest temperature in Rajasthan was recorded in Phalodi at 50 °C and the second highest in Barmer at 48.8 °C.

The Met Department has also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and east Madhya Pradesh till 29 May.

East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience heatwave conditions till 28 May, and Gujarat till 26 May.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!