‘No rallies’: Strict restrictions on loudspeakers, provocative speeches imposed in Kargil with ‘immediate effect’

Restrictions have been imposed in Kargil Town following concerns over potential disturbances to public order, according to an official release citing the Senior Superintendent of Police.

District Magistrate in Kargil, IAS Rakesh Kumar issued prohibitory orders which “come into force with immediate effect and shall remain operational until further orders”.

What does the order say? No unauthorised processions, rallies, public marches, or demonstrations of any type are permitted. Additionally, the use of loudspeakers, sound amplification devices, or vehicle-mounted public address systems is prohibited unless prior written approval is obtained from the competent authority. Furthermore, individuals are barred from making any public statements, speeches, or declarations, whether oral, written, or shared via electronic or social media that could disrupt peace, incite hostility, or lead to a breach of law and order. Lastly, gatherings of five or more people for purposes that may jeopardise public tranquility are strictly forbidden.

It added, “Any violation of this order shall be liable for penal action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and other applicable laws.”