No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held

Talking to PTI, Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan Director Y P Singh said, “We are planning to arrange a 3D system of lightning of Diyas under which a link will be sent to the mobile users, who will click on the link and a Diya will lit up virtually." A digital certificate from the government will also appear on the mobile phones testifying that the person has taken part in Deepotsav virtually, he said.