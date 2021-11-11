A Maharashtra district has issued strict Covid vaccination rules for people who have not taken even a single dose of the vaccine till now. In the state's Aurangabad district, the officials have asked ration shops and fuel pumps to sell groceries, petrol, and disel to people who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of the fair price shops, gas agencies, and petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers.

If the order is not followed, the administration will take action against the person/s concerned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

In order to boost vaccination drive in the district, Chavan recently also ordered that people who have not taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine will not be allowed entry at historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad.

As per the order, at least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for people who wish to visit historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad. Besides, the district collector instructed the government, as well as private offices connected to the tourism industry to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Tourists visiting ticketed monuments, museums, and places such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora, and Pitalkora caves should have taken at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccine, the order said. The government health agencies will have to undertake vaccination drives and establish vaccination booths at places where the footfall of tourists is high as per the order.

Apart from this, the collector has written to the treasury officer instructing him to stop salaries and other fund sanctions for November of employees who have not taken a single dose of vaccine.

According to the Aurangabad administration, the district is in the 26th spot in terms of coronavirus vaccination among 36 districts of Maharashtra. So far only 55% of the eligible people in the district have been inoculated compared to 74% in the state.

The Aurangabad Zilla Parishad has decided to extend the Covid vaccination process in the evening. The Zilla Parishad will undertake vaccination from 5 pm to 8 pm in the district.

"Many people work in agricultural fields from morning to evening. Hence, to facilitate their inoculation, the Zilla Parishad will undertake vaccination from 5 pm to 8 pm in the district," the Zilla Parishad's health officer Sudhakar Shekle said.

