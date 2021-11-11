As per the order, at least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for people who wish to visit historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad. Besides, the district collector instructed the government, as well as private offices connected to the tourism industry to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Tourists visiting ticketed monuments, museums, and places such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora, and Pitalkora caves should have taken at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccine, the order said. The government health agencies will have to undertake vaccination drives and establish vaccination booths at places where the footfall of tourists is high as per the order.