No re-labelling of drugs needed: NPPA1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 11:11 PM IST
NPPA said that if drug manufacturers plan to recall or re-label the stock, it may be done in a phased manner to avoid shortage of the drug in the market.
New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has informed all drug makers and retailers that recalling or re-labelling of medicines is not mandatory if the manufacturers are already following price regulation compliance.