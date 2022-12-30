New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has informed all drug makers and retailers that recalling or re-labelling of medicines is not mandatory if the manufacturers are already following price regulation compliance.

Recently, NPPA came across queries regarding distributers and dealers association refusing to sell medicines because a few drug manufacturers were not re-labelling the drugs and medicines as per a fresh price control order by the authority.

NPPA said that if drug manufacturers plan to recall or re-label the stock, it may be done in a phased manner to avoid shortage of the drug in the market.

In November this year, the Union government notified 384 important lifesaving drugs and brought them under price control. All hospitals—government as well as private—are required to keep a bulk stock of these drugs.

“It has been informed to the NPPA that some stockists and trade associations are showing resistance in selling the products without stickering/re-labelling. The dealers including stockist/retailers may not return any stocks in case current price list as per revised notified price has been made available," stated the latest Office Memorandum issued by the NPPA.

Directing manufacturer, distributors and dealers, NPPA said that they cannot refuse the sale of drugs subject to the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

“All manufacturers and retails shall make sure that prices fixed/notified by the NPPA for essential medicines are duly implemented and benefit of the price is made available to the consumers," sai NPPA.

Queries sent to the chemicals and fertilizer ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.