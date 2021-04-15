No real surge in covid-19 vaccinations during Tika Utsav, show statistics

Additionally, on an average, Sunday use to witness lower levels of vaccination numbers (about 16 lakh). But, on the first day of Tika Utsav, which was a Sunday, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm that day, the government claimed. Three States have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations cumulatively. These are Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650).