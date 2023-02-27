No reason to interfere with Agnipath scheme: Delhi High Court dismisses petition

No reason to interfere with Agnipath scheme: Delhi High Court dismisses petition2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions against the Agniveer scheme.
Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions against the Agniveer scheme.
Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Agniveers in the armed forces. The decision was made on February 27 by a Division bench that was led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and included Justice Subramonium Prasad.
Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Agniveers in the armed forces. The decision was made on February 27 by a Division bench that was led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and included Justice Subramonium Prasad.
Following the hearing of arguments on behalf of various petitioners and the Central government on December 15, 2022, the bench decided to reserve the judgement. In keeping the order on hold, the court also requested that the parties submit any written arguments they may have.
Following the hearing of arguments on behalf of various petitioners and the Central government on December 15, 2022, the bench decided to reserve the judgement. In keeping the order on hold, the court also requested that the parties submit any written arguments they may have.
Aishwarya Bhati, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), represented the Central Government at the hearing and told the judge that more than 10 lakh applicants had received the benefit of age relaxation. The Agnipath plan represents a significant paradigm shift in the selection of defence personnel.
Aishwarya Bhati, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), represented the Central Government at the hearing and told the judge that more than 10 lakh applicants had received the benefit of age relaxation. The Agnipath plan represents a significant paradigm shift in the selection of defence personnel.
According to information provided by the Central Government before the Delhi High Court, none of the applicants who took part in the prior hiring process was treated under prejudice.
According to information provided by the Central Government before the Delhi High Court, none of the applicants who took part in the prior hiring process was treated under prejudice.
Recruitment into the military forces, as per the Central Government, is a key sovereign function directly related to safeguarding national security and does not have the same standing as employment in public offices.
Recruitment into the military forces, as per the Central Government, is a key sovereign function directly related to safeguarding national security and does not have the same standing as employment in public offices.
In order to effectively and efficiently protect the security and integrity of the country, the Central Government is therefore legally empowered to amend the policy defining the mode and methods/service conditions of the persons who are to be employed in the armed forces.
In order to effectively and efficiently protect the security and integrity of the country, the Central Government is therefore legally empowered to amend the policy defining the mode and methods/service conditions of the persons who are to be employed in the armed forces.
So, the Central government's decision to conduct recruiting under the new "Agnipath" scheme represents a policy choice made for the sake of national security, it was further informed.
So, the Central government's decision to conduct recruiting under the new "Agnipath" scheme represents a policy choice made for the sake of national security, it was further informed.
In support of one of the petitions contesting the scheme, attorney Prashant Bhushan earlier contended that the government's decision was arbitrary and unfair. The choice was made for no discernible reason. Additionally, he claimed that the individuals whose names were on the select list were forced to wait another 2.5 years.
In support of one of the petitions contesting the scheme, attorney Prashant Bhushan earlier contended that the government's decision was arbitrary and unfair. The choice was made for no discernible reason. Additionally, he claimed that the individuals whose names were on the select list were forced to wait another 2.5 years.