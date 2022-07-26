Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul shared that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures but cautioned that one must report in time if they spot any symptoms
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Spelling relief amid monkeypox scare, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday shared that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check. The government health official said that four cases of monkeypox have been reported in India but there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Spelling relief amid monkeypox scare, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday shared that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check. The government health official said that four cases of monkeypox have been reported in India but there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.
The NITI Aayog member, in an exclusive interview with ANI, asserted that while there was no cause for any undue panic, he noted that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. The health official cautioned that one must report in time if they spot any symptoms. This development comes in the wake of four confirmed cases of Monkeypox infection reported in the country, making it more vigilant as the count of infections some other countries continue to increase.
The NITI Aayog member, in an exclusive interview with ANI, asserted that while there was no cause for any undue panic, he noted that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. The health official cautioned that one must report in time if they spot any symptoms. This development comes in the wake of four confirmed cases of Monkeypox infection reported in the country, making it more vigilant as the count of infections some other countries continue to increase.
"Our disease surveillance system has been energised more to investigate such cases. The situation is under control, no reason to worry and panic," the health officail said. Additionally, he listed a series of measures that the country has taken to curb the spread of the malady, adding that systems were being put in place at airports to identify possible infection in those arriving from foreign shores. Laboratories were also being readied to detect monkeypox cases. "We have built a sufficient diagnostic system of 15 laboratories," Paul told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Our disease surveillance system has been energised more to investigate such cases. The situation is under control, no reason to worry and panic," the health officail said. Additionally, he listed a series of measures that the country has taken to curb the spread of the malady, adding that systems were being put in place at airports to identify possible infection in those arriving from foreign shores. Laboratories were also being readied to detect monkeypox cases. "We have built a sufficient diagnostic system of 15 laboratories," Paul told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government health official further notified that the discussions between the Centre, states and UTs were taking place regarding measures to prevent monkeypox outbreak in the country. "We have to play responsibly. In case any individual contracts some symptoms, they should come for diagnosis. We have already issued the guidelines through which individuals can be taken care of after they come forward and report it," he added.
The government health official further notified that the discussions between the Centre, states and UTs were taking place regarding measures to prevent monkeypox outbreak in the country. "We have to play responsibly. In case any individual contracts some symptoms, they should come for diagnosis. We have already issued the guidelines through which individuals can be taken care of after they come forward and report it," he added.
Meanwhile, he also shared that the "symptoms of this viral disease begin typically after contact with another person, it doesn't happen without the exposure. It starts with fever, body ache, loss of energy, weakness, lymph nodes in the neck (submandibular and cervical) may swell up and is followed in a few days time by rashes and blisters on the palms, feet, genital organs and on the face, like in smallpox."
Meanwhile, he also shared that the "symptoms of this viral disease begin typically after contact with another person, it doesn't happen without the exposure. It starts with fever, body ache, loss of energy, weakness, lymph nodes in the neck (submandibular and cervical) may swell up and is followed in a few days time by rashes and blisters on the palms, feet, genital organs and on the face, like in smallpox."