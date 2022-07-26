The NITI Aayog member, in an exclusive interview with ANI, asserted that while there was no cause for any undue panic, he noted that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. The health official cautioned that one must report in time if they spot any symptoms. This development comes in the wake of four confirmed cases of Monkeypox infection reported in the country, making it more vigilant as the count of infections some other countries continue to increase.