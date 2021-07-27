No recommendation on booster vaccine dose as of now: Centre to Parliament

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday indicated that it was not considering booster doses of covid-19 vaccines as yet, because scientific evidence regarding the duration of protection continues to evolve globally.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid (NEGVAC) are deliberating over scientific evidences related to dose schedule of the shots, the government said.

"So far, no specific recommendation regarding Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has been made by NTAGI or NEGVAC. There are, at present no recommendation on booster dose from World Health Organization. The covid-19 vaccines have been developed very recently, therefore, scientific evidence is still evolving globally regarding duration of protection," Bharat Pawar, minister of state health and family welfare, informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

There are various views on booster covid vaccine doses across the world. A Centers for Disease Control advisory group is considering whether fully vaccinated Americans with weakened immune systems need a booster shot. In parallel, European Medicines Agency recently said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots of the vaccines currently in use will be required, adding it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.

As mutations of the coronavirus emerge, the beneficiaries who have been vaccinated may still need a booster with a second-generation Covid-19 shot, Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has said.

"You will probably need a booster dose till the end of this year. But that's only once the population is vaccinated, then the next step will be to administer a booster dose," Guleria said.

Several Indian states recently asked the Centre to provide a booster dose of covid-19 vaccines to their healthcare workers as it has already been over six since they were fully vaccinated.

Bharat Biotech is studying a third dose for its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Results of trials of the third booster dose of Covaxin is expected by November this year. The booster dose of the indigenously manufactured vaccine was first launched in May, after which trials began at the AIIMS in Delhi and Patna.

