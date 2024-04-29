No relief anytime soon, says IMD, as heatwaves grip India
In contrast, several parts of northwest India are likely to see rainfall from a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and another over northwest Rajasthan.
Several states in India continue to sizzle under heatwaves, with many regions recording temperatures as high as 45.6°C. According to the weather department, no relief is expected anytime soon. In its latest bulletin, issued on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said eastern and south India are likely to experience heatwaves for another five days.