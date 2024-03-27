Arvind Kejriwal in jail: No respite for Delhi CM, HC issues notice to ED on plea challenging arrest; hearing on Apr 3
Delhi excise policy case: Delhi HC sought ED's response on the main petition as well as the application for interim release of the petitioner by April 2
Delhi excise policy case: Delhi High Court on Wednesday y refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. However, the court issued notice to anti-money laundering agency on plea moved by Kejriwal raising issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand .