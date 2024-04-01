No relief to Kerala in borrowing limit case, SC refers matter to constitutional bench
The apex court accepted the Union government's argument that if a state overutilizes its borrowing powers in a fiscal year, there could be a corresponding reduction in the following years.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim relief to the Kerala government in its dispute with the Centre over the state's additional borrowing powers and referred the matter to a larger constitutional bench.
