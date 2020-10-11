No religion says you have to celebrate a festival ostentatiously: Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday warned people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow the Covid-related guidelines issued by the government. Vardhan requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home, with their loved ones, instead of going out to fairs and pandals. Reminding people that fighting against Covid is the foremost Dharma, he explained that his Dharma as the Health Minister of the country is to mitigate the virus and prevent deaths at any cost.

Harsh Vardhan said this in his 'Sunday Samvaad' programme as the country gears up to celebrate Navratri, Dussehra in October and Diwali, along with Chatthh puja in the month of November.

“The Bhagwad Gita condones war for the warrior class. So, there is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion. If we do this, we may be heading for big trouble. Lord Krishna says concentrate on your goal, our goal is to finish this virus and save humanity. This is our religion. The religion of the whole world," he said.

He added that: “Extraordinary circumstances must draw extraordinary responses. No religion or God says that you have to celebrate in an ostentatious way, that you have to visit pandals and temples and mosques to pray."

He exhorted citizens to join the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to take a pledge and join the massive country-wide awareness campaign and “Jan Andolan" during the two months (including the winter season) so that the pandemic does not spread further.

Vardhan shared the possibility of increased novel coronavirus transmission during winters as it is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather. “These viruses are known to thrive better in the cold weather and low humidity conditions. In view of these, it would not be wrong to assume that the winter season may see increased rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Indian context too," he noted. Adhering to the Covid appropriate behaviours of wearing masks/face covers, especially when in public places, regularly washing of hands and maintaining of respiratory etiquette will help us to contain the spread of the diseases, he reiterated firmly.

With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients has also crossed 60-lakhs and is at 60,77,977 in the country.

With 918 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,08,334 in the country.

Vardhan on Sunday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

Presently, COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of phases 1, 2 and 3, the results of which are awaited, he added.

"Adequate safety and efficacy data is required for emergency use authorisation, vaccine approval for ensuring patient safety. Further course of action will depend on the data generated," he underlined.

Categorically denying speculation that the government is prioritizing young and working-class for the COVID-19 vaccine for economic reasons, Vardhan said, “The prioritisation of groups for COVID-19 vaccine shall be based on two key considerations -- occupational hazard and risk of exposure to infection, and the risk of developing severe disease and increased mortality."

On the issue of how the government plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, he said that it is anticipated that supplies of vaccines would be available in limited quantities in the beginning.

“In a huge country like India, it is critical to prioritise vaccine delivery based on various factors such as risk of exposure, comorbidity among various population groups, the mortality rate among COVID-19 cases, and several others," the minister said

