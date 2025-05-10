No religious sites were targeted by Indian Armed Forces: India debunks Pakistan's misinformation

With India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday confirmed about the de-escalation between India and Pakistan days after tensions, Commodore Raghu R Nair in a special briefing by Defence Ministry on Operation Sindoor said that Army rejects claim of damaging mosques as India is a secular nation.

Commodore Raghu R Nair made it clear that India is fully prepared and vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. He added every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response.

“While we will be adhering to the understanding that is the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, we remain fully prepared and vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. Every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation”

India quashes Pakistan's claims of attacking religious sites: Briefing the media just after the de-escalation announcement, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh quashed Pakistan's claims that Indian Armed Forces have targeted mosques.

She said, “Pakistan has been spreading fabricated allegations that Indian Armed Forces have targeted mosques. Let us make this very clear that India is secular nation, and the Indian Armed Forces are a reflection of our constitutional values. We hold every place of worship of all faiths in the highest regard. Our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorists camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by Indian Armed Forces.”

Apart from this, she also added that Pakistani air bases in Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari suffered extensive damage. She said, “There has been an extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani air bases- Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari. In addition, a loss of AD weapon system and radar made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable...”

No S400 and Brahmos missile base damaged: Among others, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also debunked Pakistan's claims of damaging S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17. Calling it fake, she said, “Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong. Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong. Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely wrong. Pakistan made false allegations that Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India.”

Earlier Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while briefing the press, said that India and Pakistan to stop firing and military action from 5 pm IST on land and in the air and sea. He added that the Indian DGMO and Pakistan's DGMO to talk again on 12 May at 12 pm.