No religious sites were targeted by Indian Armed Forces: India debunks Pakistan's misinformation

No S400 and Brahmos missile base damaged:

Among others, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also debunked Pakistan's claims of damaging S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17. Calling it fake, she said, “Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong. Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong. Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely wrong. Pakistan made false allegations that Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India.”