No resolution on key demands, talks with farm unions to go on

The government on Wednesday agreed to two demands of farmers ’ unions relating to the air quality ordinance and the draft electricity bill. However, a continuing deadlock on the key demand of repealing the farm bills implies that the protests by farmers will continue. Further, there was no agreement on the demand of farm unions to make minimum support prices ( MSP ) a legal entitlement.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the government proposed the formation of a committee to review demands relating to the MSP regime, as well as the three contentious farm bills. However, representatives of the farmers rejected the offer.

“Today’s discussion took place in a cordial environment. Farmers’ unions had come with four items of discussion, and we agreed on two," Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting. Talks will continue on the remaining items on 4 January, the minister said.

Farmers were apprehensive of the air quality ordinance as they could be penalized for burning crop stubble, according to Tomar. They also wanted to continue with the existing electricity subsidy regime, he said. “On both these points we have come to an agreement," Tomar said.

The minister said that he urged farmers’ unions to send back the elderly and women who are protesting at the border of the national capital in view of the winter chill.

Wednesday’s meeting between farmers’ unions and the Centre was the sixth in a series since October. On 9 December, the government had proposed significant amendments to the farm bills and assured the farmers that the existing purchase regime at support prices will continue. The unions had rejected the offer.

Before the meeting on Wednesday, farmers’ unions informed the government that they will discuss four items. These included the modalities of repealing the farm bills, making minimum support prices a legal entitlement, changes to the air quality ordinance, and the procedure for withdrawing the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

The resolution on two items was expected as they were part of a proposal by the previous government and were only minor demands, said Kavitha Kuruganti of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who was a part of the 40-member delegation of farmers’ representatives.

“The government asked us to offer an alternative to repealing the bills, which we rejected. So, there wasn’t any real progress on the key demand. On MSP, the government reiterated its previous stand that support prices for all crops (as a legal entitlement) is not possible, but they were willing to form a committee to look into the issues," Kuruganti said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on national highways bordering Delhi since 27 November, to highlight their demand that the Centre repeal the farm bills. With the standoff continuing for more than a month, crowds have been swelling at Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur, Palwal and Shahjahanpur, on Delhi’s border with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Since the protests at Delhi’s doorstep began, more than 40 people have died in road accidents and because of the winter chill.

Farmers fear that by weakening state-regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations, the Acts passed by Parliament in September will dilute existing state purchase of food grains at MSP.

