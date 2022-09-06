No respite for Bengaluru: IMD forecast shows heavy rain to continue this week2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:16 AM IST
The second day of flooding in Bengaluru was accompanied by power outages and traffic jams.
On September 6, more rain during an exceptionally-rainy monsoon season resulted in traffic jams, power outages, and flooded properties in several areas of Bengaluru, India's tech powerhouse.