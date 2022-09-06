On September 6, more rain during an exceptionally-rainy monsoon season resulted in traffic jams, power outages, and flooded properties in several areas of Bengaluru, India's tech powerhouse.

Since the start of the rainy season on June 1, the city, home to numerous international corporations as well as homegrown entrepreneurs, has experienced 162% more rainfall than usual. While some locals tried to clean out flooded basements and shops, many businesses urged employees to work from home, Reuters partner ANI demonstrated in video footage.

There seems to be no respite for Bengaluru this week. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Met Centre Bengaluru, there is prediction for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru Urban district until September 9.

September 6 is predicted to be generally cloudy with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers that can be heavy at times. Even on the next day, the weather forecast remains the same for Bengaluru Urban. On September 8 and 9, there will be light to moderate rain.

Following the flooding of a pumping station that takes in water from 100 kilometres away, Bengaluru's water supply provider said on September 5 that it will cut off water to more than 50 sections of the city for two days.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on September 5 that a decision had been made to allocate ₹300 crore to cope with the current situation and the preservation of basic infrastructure in the city due to the losses caused by severe rains in Bengaluru.

Earlier on the same day, in order to discuss the recent rain and flooding in the state, he met with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and top officials.

The government has decided to release ₹600 crores for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other areas, according to Bommai, who was speaking to the media at the time. For this aim, 300 crores have been allotted to Bengaluru alone.

