No respite from Delhi air pollution, 14 locations log ‘severe’ AQI as smog shrouds capital city

Delhi air pollution woes continue as AQI continues to hover in ‘very poor range’ for the tenth consecutive day. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 380 at 5:00 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Of 39 monitoring stations across the national capital, 14 locations logged readings in the 'severe' range that is above 400 mark.

AQI readings from Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari Crossing, Mundka, Narela, Nehru Nagar, North Campus, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality, where AQI levels breached the 400 mark. Wazirpur and Vivek Vihar stations recorded worst AQI with readings in 440-450 range.

Among all of the operational stations, only Mandir Marg recorded the best air quality in the ‘poor’ range with AQI at 298. On Friday, the average AQI stood at 391 while on Saturday it was recorded to be 364, the CPCB's Sameer app data says.

On November 21, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted a major inspection drive in Haryana's Sonipat to check compliance with effective air pollution norms as a part of its "Operation Clean Air". During the inspection of 101 sites, 29 units were found to be violating CAQM's guidelines. This included industrial units and construction and demolition (C&D) sites, ANI reported.

GRAP rejig: Stage IV curbs to apply at Stage III As abysmal air pollution situation failed to improve, the Delhi government on November 22 issued an advisory to private offices to operate with 50% on-site staff and to allow the remaining employees to work from home. This comes after the CAQM on Saturday issued stricter pollution control measures of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV under Stage III.

The Commission directed Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and NCR State Governments to take decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work at 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

Revising pollution curb measures under GRAP Stage III, the CAQM in its latest notice stated, “CAQM has revised the GRAP schedule on 21.11.2025 to make it more stringent thus preventing further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR.”

This comes after the government already enforced staggered office timings as per Stage III requirements, Stage IV pollution curb measures permit offices to function at 50% capacity while others work remotely.