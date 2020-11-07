This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >No respite from 'severe' air in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
No respite from 'severe' air in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
1 min read.05:57 PM IST
PTI
Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board
Noida: The air quality remained “severe" in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, according to a government agency.
Noida: The air quality remained “severe" in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, according to a government agency.
Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now