No respite from sweltering heat, temperatures in most places in Punjab, Haryana above 40 Deg C

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the hot weather recording a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal.Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2021, 10:05 PM IST PTI

  • The temperature in Gurgaon was six notches above the normal, the meteorological department said
  • In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches against the normal

Day temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab were above 40 degrees Celsius, with Gurgoan being the hottest place in the two states at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The temperature in Gurgaon was six notches above the normal, the meteorological department here said.

In the evening, a few places in Haryana, including Rohtak and Bhiwani, received rain, bringing some relief to people from the sweltering heat.

Besides Gurgaon in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded respective maximum temperatures of 42.3 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Ambala recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius, up five notches against the normal, while Karnal's maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches against the normal.

Amritsar recorded a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Ludhiana's high settled at 39.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the hot weather recording a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal.

