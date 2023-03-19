The only members of the RRR team eligible for a free pass to attend the Oscars 2023 were music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose, who were nominated for the awards ceremony. The rest of the team, including filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and their families, had to purchase tickets to watch the event live. Rajamouli reportedly bought tickets for himself, the team, and their family members to attend the Oscars.

A single ticket to the Oscars 2023 cost $25,000 (around ₹20.6 lakhs), according to a report by The Economic Times. Only the awardees and their family members were eligible for a free pass, while everyone else had to pay for a ticket to watch the event live.

The RRR team received criticism for being seated in the last row of the hall during the event, with MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose seated in front with the other Oscar nominees. Some fans were upset with the Academy Awards organisers for seating the team at the back.

Also Read: ‘Just the beginning’: Jr NTR says Oscar win not only for RRR but for India

SS Rajamouli was accompanied by his wife Rama, son SS Kartikeya, and other family members. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, while Jr NTR attended the event without his family.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan were featured in the original video of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Some people were disappointed with the lack of representation during the performance as all the dancers who performed with Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj were not from India.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' wins four trophies at HCA Film Awards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier met Telugu cinema veteran Chiranjeevi and his son, RRR star Ram Charan, and congratulated them on the Oscar win of the song Naatu Naatu.

The foot-tapping track from SS Rajamouli's directorial won the Best Original Song Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. Shah met the father-son duo here on Friday night on the sidelines of the India Today Conclave 2023.

Later in a Twitter post, the home minister said Telugu film industry has influenced India's "culture & economy" significantly.

"Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan- two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’," Shah tweeted alongside photographs from the meeting.

(With agency inputs)