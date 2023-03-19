The only members of the RRR team eligible for a free pass to attend the Oscars 2023 were music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose, who were nominated for the awards ceremony. The rest of the team, including filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and their families, had to purchase tickets to watch the event live. Rajamouli reportedly bought tickets for himself, the team, and their family members to attend the Oscars.

