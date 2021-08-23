The Chhattisgarh government has exempted fully vaccinated air passengers arriving in the state from carrying a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test report, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, the state government had issued guidelines in connection with mandatory Covid test report for air passengers. It had said that even fully vaccinated travellers would have to produce at airports a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight from outside Chhattisgarh.

However, the General Administration Department on Monday amended this provision and stated that passengers who have received both the doses of vaccines have been exempted from carrying a negative report of RT-PCR test.

For others, existing guidelines of mandatory test report will remain same. The state has airports in capital Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh reported 27 fresh cases and one death, taking total toll to 13,553. The number of recoveries reached 9,89,728 after eight patients got discharge from various hospitals, while 52 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 863. Raipur district reported one new infection, taking the caseload to 1,57,841, including 3,139 deaths, while three cases were reported each in Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Surguja and Bastar districts. No fresh case was reported in 14 districts of the state on Friday.

