New Delhi: There is no need for RT-PCR tests for covid-19 in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel, said Balram Bhargava Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The ICMR chief while addressing a press conference said that during the second wave of covid-19, the government is looking at rationalising RT-PCR tests, increasing rapid antigen testing (RAT) testing for early detection, isolation and home care. “RT-PCR must not be repeated in individuals tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR. No testing is required for recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge and also there is no need for RT-PCR tests in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel," said ICMR chief.

“Non-essential travel and interstate travel of symptomatic individuals should be essentially avoided. All asymptomatic individuals undertaking essential travel must follow COVID appropriate behaviour," he said. Bhargava said that the government is deploying testing laboratories. “With the second wave of coronavirus raging, there is a need to aggressively increase the usage of RAT in rural and hard to reach areas to ensure faster isolation," said Bhargava adding that RATs are to be allowed at all government and private healthcare facilities and no accreditation is required.

He advised setting up multiple 24X7 RAT booths in cities, towns and villages. “RAT booths are to be set up with the community in schools, colleges, community centers, RWA offices etc. Public-private partnership models must be encouraged to establish innovative and convenient testing centers. RATs must be conducted in accordance with RAT algorithm defined by ICMR and all RT-PCR and RAT test results should be uploaded on ICMR portal," said Bhargava adding that social distancing norms are to be ensured at all RAT and RT-PCR testing centers.

Bhargava further said that if one has fever with or without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, bodyache, recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, then the person should be tested immediately, and while awaiting test results, they should be isolated. The ICMR chief highlighted that India is conducting 18-20 lakh covid-19 tests per day despite infection among laboratory staff.

“We are maintaining the performance despite staff shortage. The national covid-19 positivity rate is around 21% and about 42% (310/734) of the districts are reporting a positivity rate more than the national average," said Bhargava. "The RT-PCR testing capacity is about 16 lakh per day in our laboratories and RAT capacity is also around 17 lakh per day. In the month of April and May, they were doing, on an average, 16-20 lakh RTPCR and RAT tests combined per day," said Bhargava adding that on April 30, India conducted 19,45,299 covid-19 tests that is the highest number of tests by any country ever, addinng even the US has never reached this number. On May 5, 19,23,131 tests were conducted.

"So, we are hovering around 18-20 lakh per day except for on Sundays when we find a dip of one or two lakh," he said adding that there are at present 2,520 covid-19 government and private molecular testing labs, over 7,000 RT-PCR machines and over 3,800 TrueNat and CBNAAT machines. A total 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 in India.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guaba chaired the 33rd meeting with the States and UTs to review the covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States/UTs.

Gauba briefed the States on the action taken by the Government of India in controlling the effect of the COVID pandemic since last year and shared with them the work done by the Task Force and Expert Groups constituted by the Government of India on crucial matters like improvement and augmentation of health infrastructure, research and production of vaccines, welfare of poor people, vaccination and supply of oxygen.

Guaba insisted that those eligible for second dose of covid-19 vaccination should be given priority and that vaccination wastage should be minimized. Expressing his concern over the misinformation on the subject of vaccination, he mentioned that all vaccines that are procured either by the Central Government or the State Governments, are actually meant for the public in the States and there is no consumption at the Central level.

The Health Secretary requested the States/UTs to prioritise in terms of testing, intensive action and local containment of the pandemic, strengthening of hospital infrastructure, augmentation of human resources, rational utilisation of oxygen, etc. He informed about the plan to instal 1213 PSA plants within the next three months. Reiterating the judicious use of vaccines, he stressed upon the need for an awareness campaign on the importance of completion of both doses of vaccination, for better immunity. States should constitute dedicated teams to interact with the vaccine producers on daily basis, he said.

