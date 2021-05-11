“We are maintaining the performance despite staff shortage. The national covid-19 positivity rate is around 21% and about 42% (310/734) of the districts are reporting a positivity rate more than the national average," said Bhargava. "The RT-PCR testing capacity is about 16 lakh per day in our laboratories and RAT capacity is also around 17 lakh per day. In the month of April and May, they were doing, on an average, 16-20 lakh RTPCR and RAT tests combined per day," said Bhargava adding that on April 30, India conducted 19,45,299 covid-19 tests that is the highest number of tests by any country ever, addinng even the US has never reached this number. On May 5, 19,23,131 tests were conducted.