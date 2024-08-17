No safe place for woman? Maharashtra woman attacks man with spatula, sends him to hospital with wounds on private parts

The man was drunk and allegedly made unwanted advances towards the woman at her home in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 06:19 PM IST
File photo
File photo

In Maharashtra’s Thane district, a 30-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after a woman wounded his private parts with a metal spatula to thwart his alleged unwanted advances, said a report by news agency PTI.

Citing officials, the PTI report said accused Anil Satyanarayan Raccha (30) was drunk and allegedly made unwanted advances towards a 26-year-old woman at her home in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Friday.

 

Around 4.30 pm on Friday, Raccha went to the woman’s house and tried to make sexual overtures. He also allegedly flashed her, the report added.

Raccha and the woman both were known each other.

To protect herself, the woman raised an alarm, ran to her kitchen and picked up a metal spatula. She struck Raccha with the utensil and injured his genitals, the official said, citing the first information report (FIR).

A badly injured Raccha was rushed out of her house for the medical help. He has been hospitalised.

The woman has filed a complaint against Anil Satyanarayan Raccha for outraging her modesty, sexual harassment and trespassing.

The accused has not been arrested as he is hospitalised.

In July,a woman in the Saran district of Bihar had reportedly cut off the private parts of a man with a knife after he refused to marry her.

The lady was taken into custody and interrogated after which a blood-stained knife was recovered from her possession.

The accused woman and the victim were in a relationship from past two years.

She had attacked him after the man refused her marriage proposal. She had also accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 06:19 PM IST
