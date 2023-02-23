Flipkart, a major e-commerce company, has decided not to provide increments for the top 30% of its employees for the January-December 2022 performance development cycle this fiscal year. This decision will impact around 4,500 employees in grade 10 and above. The company's Chief People Officer, Krishna Raghavan, informed employees about the decision, citing the current macroeconomic situation and the need to manage resources prudently while keeping employees' best interests in mind.

"Given the current macroeconomic situation, we want to be prudent in managing our resources while keeping our employees' best interest in mind," Raghavan said in the email.

However, about 70% of the employee base will receive an increase in compensation, and stock option allocation and bonus exercise will continue as usual for those who are eligible. The company's spokespersons have emphasized that they are committed to enhancing value for all employees through employee-centric policies, regular promotion cycles, skilling and training programs, and enhanced benefits, including medical insurance.

"Additionally, our stock option allocation and bonus exercise will continue as is for those who are eligible. We stay committed to enhancing value for all our employees through employee-centric policies, continued skilling and training programmes, regular promotion cycles, wealth creation for ESOP holders, and enhanced benefits, including medical insurance," the spokesperson told new agency PTI.

Despite the lack of increments for some employees, job security at Flipkart is said to remain intact. A company employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, has confirmed that the communication was related to the performance development cycle of January 2022 to December 2022, and the payout is generally made by March.

This move by Flipkart highlights the challenges faced by businesses in the current economic climate. However, the company's commitment to enhancing employee value through other means indicates a dedication to maintaining a positive work environment and supporting its workforce.

(With inputs from PTI)