No salary hike for 4,500 employees of THIS e-commerce major

Flipkart, a major e-commerce company, has decided not to provide increments for the top 30% of its employees for the January-December 2022 performance development cycle this fiscal year. This decision will impact around 4,500 employees in grade 10 and above. The company's Chief People Officer, Krishna Raghavan, informed employees about the decision, citing the current macroeconomic situation and the need to manage resources prudently while keeping employees' best interests in mind.

