Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Secretary Jay Shah told ANI. There have been speculations on social media platforms that the former India skipper, having had a successful run at the BCCI, has resigned.

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The speculations started after Dada, as Sourav Ganguly is fondly known as, had shared a post on the completion of thirty years of his cricket career. Ganguly took to Twitter on June 1 and shared a post on "starting something today", which he feels, will “probably help a lot of people".

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly tweeted.

On social media, soon after the post, there were speculations that Sourav Ganguly was joining politics, and he had decided to quit for that reason. This is not the first time that it is speculated that Ganguly will venture into politics. Before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election in 2021, it was widely speculated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will present Ganguly as its chief ministerial candidate against Mamata Banerjee. However, it never happened. Ganguly stayed away from politics.

Now, Jay Shah’s clarification to ANI has further cleared all the confusion and speculation about Ganguly’s “resignation" from the BCCI post. On the other hand, it is still not clear what Dada actually spoke about in his cryptic tweet.