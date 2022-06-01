OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI president: Jay Shah
Listen to this article

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Secretary Jay Shah told ANI. There have been speculations on social media platforms that the former India skipper, having had a successful run at the BCCI, has resigned.

The speculations started after Dada, as Sourav Ganguly is fondly known as, had shared a post on the completion of thirty years of his cricket career. Ganguly took to Twitter on June 1 and shared a post on "starting something today", which he feels, will “probably help a lot of people".

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly shares cryptic post hinting at 'starting something today'

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly tweeted.

On social media, soon after the post, there were speculations that Sourav Ganguly was joining politics, and he had decided to quit for that reason. This is not the first time that it is speculated that Ganguly will venture into politics. Before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election in 2021, it was widely speculated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will present Ganguly as its chief ministerial candidate against Mamata Banerjee. However, it never happened. Ganguly stayed away from politics.

Now, Jay Shah’s clarification to ANI has further cleared all the confusion and speculation about Ganguly’s “resignation" from the BCCI post. On the other hand, it is still not clear what Dada actually spoke about in his cryptic tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the 48th T20 cricket match of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for 2 yrs: No access to stadiums, Indian cricketers

1 min read . 04 May 2022
According to BCCI's standard guidelines, the process will take 45-60 days to complete after the tender has been issued.

BCCI invites tender for IPL media rights

2 min read . 29 Mar 2022
The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 26 March.

IPL 2022: BCCI set to welcome fans back to stadiums, 25% attendance allowed

2 min read . 23 Mar 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout