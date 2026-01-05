No Supreme Court relief for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, bail pleas in 2020 Delhi riots case rejected

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to student activists, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the alleged ‘larger conspiracy’ in the 2020 Delhi riots case. The top court, however, granted bail to five other co-accused in the same case, citing the gravity of the allegations against Khalid and Imam, as reported by the legal news website Bar and Bench.

The Apex court said it was necessary to examine each appeal independently, adding that the record discloses that the appellants are not on equal footing when it comes to culpability.

The Court said that the bail petitions of each accused must be examined individually as the seven accused were not on equal footing regarding culpability, the Bar and Bench reported.

“Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused,” the Bench said.

The accused – Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad – were booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The material on record discloses a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam, the Court said.

"This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail," the Court directed.

The Court said that Khalid and Imam can move for bail again on completion of examination of protected witnesses or completion of one year from the present order.

Five co-accused get bail Fatima, Haider, Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Ahmad have been granted bail subject to strict conditions.

The Court said that a delay in trial can serve as a trigger for judicial scrutiny, even in cases involving offences under the UAPA, such as the present one.

“The grant of bail to these accused does not show a dilution of the allegations against them. They shall be released on bail subject to the following conditions (there are about 12 conditions). If conditions are violated, the trial court will be at liberty to cancel the bail after hearing the accused,” the court said.

The court said that the UAPA, as a special statute, embodies a legislative judgment regarding the conditions under which bail may be granted during the pre-trial stage. “Delay serves as a trigger for heightened judicial scrutiny. The discussion has been confined to delay and prolonged incarceration. UAPA offences are rarely confined to isolated acts. The statutory scheme reflects this understanding,” the Court said.

Delhi Riots 2020 Case Khalid, a former JNU scholar, has been in custody since 13 September 2020, while activist Imam has been in prison since 28 January 2020, weeks before the Delhi riots broke out.

Imam was also booked in multiple FIRs across several states, mostly under Sedition and UAPA charges. Though he secured bail in other matters, he has yet to get bail in the larger conspiracy case.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria pronounced the verdict on multiple pleas of the accused in the case.

Communal riots broke out in parts of Northeast Delhi in February 2020, amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The riots, which lasted several days, led to several deaths, along with large-scale damage to homes, shops, and places of worship.

The top court had on 10 December reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused.

The allegations against the accused are that of hatching a ‘larger conspiracy’ to cause multiple riots. The FIR was registered by a Special Cell of the Delhi Police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAPA.

Khalid and others had moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's 2 September order, which denied them bail. The top court had issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter on 22 September.

The Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas and said the riots were not spontaneous, but an “orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed” attack on India's sovereignty.