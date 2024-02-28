No science to back beyond 'Trust me, bro': Tata Memorial hospital director to Nithin Kamath on influencers
Mumbai hospital director cautions Nithin Kamath against following random influencer advice given to him after his mild stroke. The doctor emphasises the lack of true science behind the influencer's medical suggestions. A cardiologist also dismisses influencer's recommendations
Days after Zerodha co-founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath, broke the news of having suffered a mild stroke, his post was flooded with messages of concern and ‘medical advice’ from influencers. Reacting to one such medical advice, a director at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital urged Kamath to avoid medical advice from “random influencers".