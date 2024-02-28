Mumbai hospital director cautions Nithin Kamath against following random influencer advice given to him after his mild stroke. The doctor emphasises the lack of true science behind the influencer's medical suggestions. A cardiologist also dismisses influencer's recommendations

Days after Zerodha co-founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath, broke the news of having suffered a mild stroke, his post was flooded with messages of concern and ‘medical advice’ from influencers. Reacting to one such medical advice, a director at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital urged Kamath to avoid medical advice from “random influencers". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), Dr C S Pramesh replied to a social media influencer and entrepreneur who offered medical advice to Kamath, which many doctors also refuted. Retweeting the suggestions, Dr Pramesh wrote: “A thread that demonstrates how life-threatening social media can be... Please don’t follow random ‘influencers’ who don’t have true science to back them beyond ‘Trust me bro’".

In another post, the hospital director said there is absolutely no science behind the influencer’s urging to get a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Zero true science to back this. Don’t fall for influencers without a science background," the doctor said.

Dr Pramesh also wrote that while the influencer may have good intentions, but ill-researched “expert" advice can do more harm than good.

“While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched “expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The influencer and entrepreneur, Shankar Sharma, in his post had asked Kamath to “please immediately do these".

In his comment, Sharma wrote: “Nithin, Please immediately do these (believe me, medical science has nothing to offer beyond initial hospital care). 1. Get a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber and start 1 hour per day. 2. Buy Red Infrared therapy device, available on Amazon (take around 60 watts or more or ask Nikhil to message me, will send him one more powerful one. IR is critical in brain rehab. Safe, non-invasive. Plenty of research. 3. Immediately start on 5 grams of highest quality krill oil Omega 3 capsules + Brahmi. Again, plenty of research. Act fast. You have a window of a few weeks to completely rehabilitate yourself. Nikhil has my number and he can immediately send me a message."

Senior cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy of Bengaluru has also disregarded the influencer’s recommendations. “There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time," the doctor said while referring to Kamath’s post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He rubbished the influencer’s advice and said, “Neurology crying in a corner."

Nithin Kamath on Monday disclosed that he suffered a “mild stroke" six weeks ago. “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons," he revealed in a post on X.

While disclosing about his health, Kamath said he had noticed his face drooping and struggled with reading and writing. He expects full recovery in 3-6 months. “I’ve gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!