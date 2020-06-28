No seasonal variation in Covid, immunisation only defence: Harvard scholar

The reason for sharp rise is the behaviour of the virus, which jumps from person to person through close contact; behaviour of the people after relaxation of lockdown, i.e. not understanding the need for taking full precautions and being cavalier about the disease; and also an increase in testing. The last one is a good portent as it allows us to identify carriers of disease in the community and isolate them from spreading the disease to others. As we test more, we shall see a surge in reported cases, but these were always there and silently spreading the infection. Once identified, we now will be able to keep them isolated and contain the spread of pandemic further.