No second Covid-19 booster dose required: Report

There is no need to take a second booster dose against Covid-19 infection, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday citing government sources. "First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," said the government sources. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 220.11 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, of which 95.13 crore have taken the second dose while only 22.41 crore of the population has taken precaution dose (booster dose).

