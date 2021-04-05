No second covid wave effect on recovery yet

Yet, it is worth noting that the economic recovery still remains fragile and uneven, with several states still lagging behind considerably in economic activity. Vehicle registration data for March shows a much sharper year-on-year decline than in February, suggesting that the optimistic wholesale dispatches for the month reported by leading auto firms need to be interpreted cautiously. It also suggests that economic vulnerabilities persist, and may worsen if cases keep rising and mobility is restricted further. Among large state economies, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal led economic recovery, Mint’s state recovery tracker shows. Election-related spending in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal may have added to the economic boost in these states. Kerala, another election-bound state, also reported fairly healthy numbers across the four indicators considered in the tracker: public movement, electricity use, GST collections, and vehicle registrations. Apart from Delhi, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were the only large state economies which did not see any decline in vehicle registrations in March.

