New Delhi: The central government has decided to recruit officers for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 2023, it said on Thursday.

“Ministry of Railways in consultation with UPSC and DoPT has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the UPSC for the year 2023," the Ministry of Railways said.

In an earlier order, the Ministry of Railways had said that recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) to be conducted from 2023 will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) by UPSC.

As per the original notification published in December, the first batch of 150 new IRMS inductees was to be taken from the Indian Railway Management Service Examination of UPSC in 2023.

IRMSE was to be a two-tier examination -- a preliminary screening examination, followed by a main written examination, and an interview. For screening a suitable number of candidates for the second stage of the examination, like IRMS (Main) Written Examination, all eligible candidates were required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and a suitable number of candidates were to be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination, a Railways ministry statement had said.