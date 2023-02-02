No separate exam for Indian Railway Management Service, says govt
As per a notification published in December, the first batch of 150 new IRMS inductees was to be taken from the Indian Railway Management Service Examination of UPSC in 2023.
New Delhi: The central government has decided to recruit officers for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 2023, it said on Thursday.
