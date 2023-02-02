No separate exam for Indian Railway Management Service, says govt

IRMSE was to be a two-tier examination -- a preliminary screening examination, followed by a main written examination, and an interview. For screening a suitable number of candidates for the second stage of the examination, like IRMS (Main) Written Examination, all eligible candidates were required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and a suitable number of candidates were to be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination, a Railways ministry statement had said.