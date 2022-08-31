No sexually transmitted infection in 5 monkeypox cases in Delhi: Study

The researchers said that monkeypox cases suggest underdiagnosed infection in the community, which emphasizes the need for active surveillance of MPXV in high-risk populations such as men having sex with men and female sex workers.
A new study has revealed that no sexually transmitted infections were recorded in five confirmed monkeypox cases in Delhi except for hepatitis B virus in one case, according to news agency PTI. The study was jointly done by researchers at LNJP hospital and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, it has not been peer-reviewed by a journal.
A new study has revealed that no sexually transmitted infections were recorded in five confirmed monkeypox cases in Delhi except for hepatitis B virus in one case, according to news agency PTI. The study was jointly done by researchers at LNJP hospital and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, it has not been peer-reviewed by a journal.
So far, a total of five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi, according to the information given by the government on August 13. It asserted that the situation is being continuously monitored.
According to the study, all the cases were mild with symptoms like moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia, and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk, and upper limb.
"No sexually transmitted infections or secondary complications were recorded in these five cases, except for Hepatitis B in one case," the study stated as quoted by PTI.
"We (researchers) describe the clinico-demographic, virological follow-up and management of five confirmed monkeypox cases from Delhi without any international travel history. The samples of an oropharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal swab, blood, serum, urine, and various lesion specimens were collected every fourth day of follow-up post onset day of illness," it added.
Monkeypox turned into global public health emergency
More than 45,000 monkeypox cases are scattered across 100 or more countries around the world, mostly in Europe and North America. The monkeypox infection started with just a handful of cases in early May, but now it has escalated into a global public health emergency.
However, a report issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21% in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections and a possible signal the outbreak in Europe may be starting to decline.
Since monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were identified in May, WHO and other health agencies have noted that its spread was almost exclusively in men who have sex with men.
In early July, just weeks before the agency declared the international spread of the disease to be a global emergency, WHO’s Europe director said countries in the region were responsible for 90% of all laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox.
