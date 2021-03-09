Hours after the Rajasthan government said that the state will run out of Covid-19 vaccine doses soon if the Centre doesn't urgently send more supplies, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of vaccines in the state at present.

"The factual position is that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine with the State at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night," the Central Government said today.

On news reports suggesting the impending shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan, the government said that it is regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.

As per reports, the state has slowed down the pace of the Covid-19 inoculation drive with only those who need their second dose being administered the shot today.

Meanwhile, 77 people, including 38 MLAs, took their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday at the Rajasthan Assembly.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the country and the state are on the verge of being liberated from the killer virus but the number of infections has started increasing.

179 fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

No new deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan yesterday, even as 179 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,21,711, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 2,789 in the state, the bulletin said.

Rajasthan has 1,833 active novel coronavirus cases, it said.

According to the bulletin, 3,17,039 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

Till now, 519 people have died due to the coronavirus in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the new virus cases, 31 were recorded in Sriganganagar, 29 in Jaipur, 16 each in Barmer and Udaipur, 13 in Banswara, 11 each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, 10 in Kota, according to the bulletin.

