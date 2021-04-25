Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public Covid-19 hospital in the state. "There is no shortage of oxygen in any COVID hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We are going to conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply and distribution will be implemented," the chief minister said.

Urging people not to let their guard down against coronavirus. "It would be a huge mistake to take corona as normal viral fever. I am also in its grip. I have been following all COVID protocols since April 13 while in isolation," UP CM said.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is the first state to go for 'free vaccination for all'.

Nearly 8,000 centres have been set up where COVID-19 vaccines will be administered free of cost to all people above the age of 18 from May 1, he said.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959, according to an official statement. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands 2,88,144, the statement said.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials that hospitals, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, should make public the details of availability of beds twice a day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also instructed that the details of beds in COVID-19 hospitals should be uploaded on the website of the Integrated Control and Command Centre.

