Amid speculations and subsequent review of possible side-effects of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, the Indian government on Wednesday said that there was 'no signal of concern' regarding the use of the vaccine in the country.

"India's group that looks at adverse effects is aware of the issue and are tracking the information available. I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

He also added, "There are reports on AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received vaccine. 10 countries have paused AstraZeneca vaccine program. The European medical agency says it's a precautionary measure and there's no data. Assessment is being done."

The government's comments come at a time when a number of European countries including France, Germany and Denmark halted Astrazeneca vaccine rollouts over fears of blood clots.

The AstraZeneca jab is developed with scientists at the University of Oxford.

However, both the British-Swedish company and Oxford have said there was no link between their vaccine and blood clotting.

AstraZeneca had said at the weekend that the 15 incidences of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine was "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population".

The vaccine has been widely used in Britain's inoculation campaign, but in the European Union, a rollout using the jabs has been slowed down by delivery problems.

At the beginning of this year, the government's drug controller had given emergency use authorization of two Covid-19 vaccines for its vaccination drive, which started 16 January, 2021. These vaccines are Serum Institute's Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' and indigenously manufactured Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

So far, over 3.5 crore (3,50,64,536) vaccine doses have been administered through 5,86,855 sessions, as per the provisional report till Wednesday 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 75,06,155 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been given the 1st dose, 45,54,855 HCWs who have been administered the 2nd dose), 76,00,030 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the 1st dose) and16,47,644 FLWs who have been given the 2nd doses.

Besides, 21,66,408 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and1,15,89,444 individuals aged more than 60 years have been administered the 1st dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via