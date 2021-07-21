No significant fall in covid cases in July, experts warn about third wave

While vaccination is also running at a steady pace with close to cumulative 42 crores doses administered in the country, there has been no immediate effect of vaccination on the curve of the pandemic in the country. “Third wave will largely depend on the variant we are fighting. While the 67% antibodies that have come out of 4th Sero Survey, may delay the third wave to some extent, it may not prevent it. To prevent the third wave mass vaccination is the only way out as that will ensure the virus is not mutating into more dangerous forms as it did before the second wave," said Himanshu Sikka, Lead- Health, Nutrition and WASH from IPE Global, an international development health consultancy.

