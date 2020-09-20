No significant mutation of SARS-CoV-2 virus found in India so far: Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Details on mutation and the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in India will be available in early October, Harsh Vardhan, union health minister, said in his weekly programme Sunday Samvaad.

Vardhan said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting large-scale sequencing of representative strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus collected over the past several months over different points of time but no significant or drastic mutations have been found so far.

He added that while the ICMR has been exploring saliva-based test for detecting covid-19 and has validated a few, it has not found any to be reliable,

India on Sunday saw its covid case count touch 55 lakhs and deaths near 87,000.

A total of 92,605 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of which 52% were concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra saw more than 20,000 (22.16%) new cases while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both contributed more than 8,000. Around 1,133 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours, with Maharashtra reporting 425 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 114 and 84 deaths, respectively.

Meanwhile, with 12,06,806 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, cumulative tests have crossed 6.36 crore (6,36,61,060).

Vardhan said it would take significant time for herd immunity to develop, covering 70% of the country's population. "Hence, the focus of Government of India is primarily towards putting together a strategy that combines containment and hospital management."

The minister added that the AYUSH Ministry along with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and ICMR have developed research protocols validating claims of various Ayush practitioners for covid-19 solutions but no specific formulation has been validated as yet.

