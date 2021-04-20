There is no significant shift in the age distribution of COVID-19 cases in the second wave as compared to the first one, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog, on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference via video conference, Paul said that data pertaining to 49,000 cases of 2020 and 40,000 cases of 2021 shows that in the last pandemic wave people under 30 years of age constituted 31 per cent of the total cases and it is 32 per cent this year.

"Twenty-one per cent of cases have been reported in both the waves under 30 to 40-years age group. This demonstrates that there is no significant shift in age distribution of COVID-19 cases. There's no excess rate of young people testing positive," he added.

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said that the older population continues to be more vulnerable.

He said from zero to 19 years, the difference was 5.8 per cent versus 4.2 per cent in the first wave of virus.

He said more than 70 per cent patients were above or equal to 40 years of age in both waves.

Talking over some studies that the COVID-19 transmission is airborne, VK Paul said, "Yes, new data is coming. You all are aware of it that the role of airborne is higher than surfaces. It is a dynamic situation to learn".

