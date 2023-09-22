No signs of systemic risk rising: RBI’s Patra1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:41 AM IST
India on track to become $5tn economy by 2027, no signs of systemic stress in credit growth, says RBI deputy governor.
Mumbai: India is on track to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027 and the third-largest by market exchange rates, and there are no signs of systemic stress building up at the current pace of credit growth, said Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor Michael Patra while addressing a seminar hosted by National Bank of Cambodia on 18 September. The speech was uploaded on RBI’s website on Thursday.